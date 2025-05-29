Thane: 15-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Co-Worker With Ply Cutter After Fight Over Cooking Duties

Thane, Maharashtra (May 29, 2025): A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man in the Mankoli area of Bhiwandi. The incident took place in Surai village during the afternoon hours. Authorities have sent the accused to a juvenile correction home in Bhiwandi. According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Kaisar Asgar Ali. Both the victim and the accused were working as carpenters. The incident occurred while they were working on a house construction project.

Senior Inspector Bharat Kamat of Narpoli Police Station said that a dispute broke out between the two over cooking and washing utensils. The argument escalated, and the boy allegedly attacked Kaisar with a ply cutter.

Kaisar suffered serious injuries from the shoulder to the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment in the evening.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder, has been registered against the boy. Police are continuing the investigation.