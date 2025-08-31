Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Blackmailed on Instagram With Obscene Video; Police Search for Accused In Navi Mumbai

Thane police have launched a search for a man accused of blackmailing a 15-year-old girl from a prominent housing society in Dombivli through Instagram. The accused, identified as Chirag Gawande, allegedly coerced the minor into sharing an obscene video and later attempted to extort money by sending the clip to her father, who works in South Africa.

According to officials, the victim, a Class 11 student, was gifted a smartphone by her father to stay connected. She installed Instagram despite her mother’s advice to remove it. During this time, she came in contact with Gawande, who allegedly gained her trust and secured access to her account credentials.

The complaint states that Gawande began threatening the girl, claiming he had access to her pictures and account. He allegedly demanded that she send a semi-nude video or risk public humiliation online. Fearing exposure, the girl complied.

Police said the accused then forwarded the video to the victim’s father on Instagram before calling him and demanding money in exchange for keeping the footage private. Shocked by the development, the father informed his wife in Dombivli, who immediately approached Manpada Police Station.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act. Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde of Manpada Police Station confirmed that the accused is believed to be residing in Navi Mumbai. A cyber cell team is assisting in tracking him down.