Thane: 16 Dead, 107 Homes Damaged Due to Unseasonal Rain and Storms Over Last 15 Days

Thane, Maharashtra (May 23, 2025): Sixteen people have died and over 300 farmers have suffered crop loss due to heavy unseasonal rain and strong winds in the last 15 days across Thane district. The rainfall also caused building collapses, lightning strikes and falling trees. Three livestock animals — two cows and a buffalo — also died in the incidents. At least 107 houses were damaged, leaving several residents homeless.

The district has witnessed moderate to heavy unseasonal rainfall in this period. Areas such as Thane city, Murbad, Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar have reported severe impact.

In Kalyan East, a building collapse killed six people. In a separate incident in Kalyan city, a tree fell on an auto rickshaw killing three persons. In Shahapur, one person died in a gas cylinder explosion caused by a short circuit while three others died due to lightning strikes. One death was reported from Thane city after a tree fall. In Murbad, two people lost their lives after being struck by lightning.

Shahapur taluka recorded the highest number of partially damaged houses with 72 affected. Bhiwandi taluka followed with 25 houses damaged. Five houses were affected in Kalyan taluka and five more in Ulhasnagar city.

Agricultural damage has also been widespread. A total of 303 farmers across the district have suffered losses to fruit orchards, vegetables and grains cultivated over 88 hectares. Murbad alone accounted for 56 hectares of mango orchards damaged, affecting 194 farmers.

In Shahapur, two cows and one buffalo died due to the storm. Crop damage has been reported from 33 villages in Murbad taluka and 32 villages in Bhiwandi taluka. In Kalyan taluka, seven farmers from four villages faced damage over three hectares of farmland.

The district administration is assessing losses and preparing relief measures for affected families and farmers.