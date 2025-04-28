Thane: 18-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Railadevi Lake Due to Unpredictable Water Level

In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old boy, Sahil Ghorpade, drowned in the Railadevi lake in the Wagle Estate, Thane. On April 28, police recovered his body from the lake. Sahil had gone for a swim with his friends in the lake on Sunday evening (April 27). He drowned in the lake due to an unpredictable water level. When the police got this information, they immediately rushed to the spot. Along with the police, the fire brigade, the disaster management team, and the Thane Disaster Response Force team reached the spot.

The teams searched for Sahil in the lake for over an hour and a half. They were using an underwater telescope camera and a thermal scanner. The search was temporarily halted as darkness began to hamper the operation. The search operation resumed around 12:30 AM on April 28. After looking for two hours, Sahil’s body was pulled out of the lake by the authorities.

Sahil was a resident of Sathenagar. This incident has spread grief in the area, and the youth's passing is being mourned.