Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building

A man and a woman sustained injuries when the ceiling plaster collapsed on them in a residence in Thane district's Diva area, Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 4.30 am in an unauthorized seven-storey building, approximately ten years old, where the couple resides on the seventh floor.

Ankit Singh (28) and Sonam Singh (26) were asleep in their bedroom when the plaster fell, resulting in their injuries. They were promptly taken to a civic hospital in Kalwa for treatment. Upon receiving the alert, local fire personnel and members of the regional disaster management cell swiftly arrived at the scene to remove the debris.