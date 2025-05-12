Thane Accident: 21-Year-Old Man Killed After Truck Rams Into Scooter Near Kapurbawdi Bridge

A 22-year-old man was killed after a truck hit a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official told the news agency PTI on Monday, May 12. The accident took place near Kapurbawdi Bridge around 10 pm on Sunday (May 11). Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell, told PTI that the accident occurred when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a scooter, throwing off the rider, who died on the spot.

He said personnel from the police, city traffic police, and an emergency ambulance were dispatched to the location, and the man's body was sent for post-mortem. A police official said efforts were underway to trace the truck driver.

Traffic was affected for some time due to the accident. However, the vehicles involved in the accident were shifted to the side of the road and the road has been completely cleared for traffic.