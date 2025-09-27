Thane: 22-Year-Old Dies After Falling from 11th Floor in Dombivli; Horrific Video Surfaces

Dombivli : In disturbing turn of events, young man died after falling from 11th floor of high rise building. Shocking visuals of this incident has gone viral on social media and has left netizens stunted. Footage which is going viral on social media is captured from another wing of complex, in which we can see young man hanging on the wall of 11 floor. According to media reports young man died after falling from a multi-storey building. Preliminary information is that he let go of his hands before trying to save him.

Young man who died after falling from the 11th floor is identified as Rishikesh Parab. It has been reported that he is a resident of Rahul Nagar in Dombivli West. It is said that, Rishikesh Parab was upset due to some dispute. Before this incident, he was sitting in the staircase for a long time. Then he came near the security wall of the staircase and hung from the outside and have committed suicide.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

This incident was shot on a mobile phone by a young man in the opposite building. The police were informed about it. Due to this, police and fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot. After releasing his grip, he fell from the 11th floor and died instantly before rescuers could intervene. A bystander filmed the incident, and the video is now going viral. Police have taken possession of Rishikesh's body for autopsy and are investigating the reason for his suicide.