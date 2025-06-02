Thane: 3 Women Injured in Fire After E-Bike Battery Explodes in Kausa

Three women were injured, one of them critical, when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded and caused a fire in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday evening, June 1. The incident occurred in a house at Almas Colony in the Kausa area around 5.15 pm when the battery was being charged.

Three women from the house suffered burns after the explosion triggered a fire, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. After being alerted, firefighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

The victims, Nusrat Syed (45), Hafza Syed (24) and Afza Syed (18), were taken to a nearby hospital. Since Nusrat had sustained more than 30 per cent burns, she was shifted to Wadia Hospital in Mumbai for specialised treatment.