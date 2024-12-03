Thane: 35-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling From Tin Roof at Work Site in Shivaji Nagar

A 35-year-old labourer died after falling from a tin roof at a company site in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, December 3. The incident took place early Monday morning at Anand Nagar in Amberath MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation).

The labourer, identified as Azaad Khan, was engaged in the tin shed fitting work of the company, but suddenly, the roof collapsed, and he fell. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him brought dead. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death based on a co-worker's account.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic event is underway, according to the Shivaji Nagar police.