Thane: 45 Students and 5 Teachers from Thane School Infected with Dengue and Malaria

Dengue and Malaria cases are rising rapidly across Maharashtra as the Monsoon season has arrived. Over 40 students and a few teachers of a school in Thane have dengue and malaria. This has prompted authorities to launch an inquiry into the matter, an official said on June 17. Some parents are blaming the construction work being carried out inside the premises of the private school.

In a letter to the education department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, dated June 16, the youth wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asserted that at least five teachers and over 45 students at the school were afflicted with diseases spread by mosquitoes. The MNS demanded that until the health hazards were resolved, all classes be suspended at the school.

Kamalkant Mehtre, Education Officer at TMC, stated that the matter is being probed officially. He said, “An inquiry is going on. We will take the necessary steps on a priority basis.”

In order to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds that they say have grown among the construction debris, a group of parents has written to the school administration demanding pest treatment and fumigation in and around the campus. In order to increase ventilation, they have also called for the quick installation of new, long-lasting nets, chemical-free mosquito-trapping equipment, and more fans in the classrooms.

