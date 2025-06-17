Thane: 45 Students and 5 Teachers from Thane School Infected with Dengue and Malaria
Dengue and Malaria cases are rising rapidly across Maharashtra as the Monsoon season has arrived. Over 40 students and a few teachers of a school in Thane have dengue and malaria. This has prompted authorities to launch an inquiry into the matter, an official said on June 17. Some parents are blaming the construction work being carried out inside the premises of the private school.
In a letter to the education department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, dated June 16, the youth wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asserted that at least five teachers and over 45 students at the school were afflicted with diseases spread by mosquitoes. The MNS demanded that until the health hazards were resolved, all classes be suspended at the school.
Kamalkant Mehtre, Education Officer at TMC, stated that the matter is being probed officially. He said, “An inquiry is going on. We will take the necessary steps on a priority basis.”
In order to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds that they say have grown among the construction debris, a group of parents has written to the school administration demanding pest treatment and fumigation in and around the campus. In order to increase ventilation, they have also called for the quick installation of new, long-lasting nets, chemical-free mosquito-trapping equipment, and more fans in the classrooms.
To avoid encountering dengue and malaria, which are both mosquito-borne diseases, you should take the following precautions:
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin.
- Wear protective clothing: long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes—especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Sleep under mosquito nets, especially if you’re in high-risk or poorly screened areas.
- Install screens on windows and doors; repair any holes.
- Use indoor insecticide sprays or plug-in vaporisers, especially in the evenings.
- Keep air-conditioned rooms sealed to limit mosquito entry.
- Empty or cover containers that collect water, like buckets, pots, flower vases, and birdbaths.
- Change water in coolers, pet dishes, and plant trays at least once a week.
- Dispose of old tires, cans, and garbage that may collect rainwater.
- Plant mosquito-repellent herbs like tulsi, lemongrass, citronella, or neem around your home.
- Use camphor or neem oil diffusers indoors for added protection.