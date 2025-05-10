Thane: 50-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Property Dispute in Ulhasnagar

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a property dispute in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The accused, Anand Tulsiram Suryavanshi, fatally attacked his wife, Surekha (47), with a sharp weapon on the night of May 9 at their house in Ulhasnagar, as per the FIR accessed by the news agency PTI.

The victim’s son stated that his mother had opposed the proposed transfer of the ownership of their house to his uncle, which led to arguments between her and Anand Suryavanshi. Police are searching for the accused, who is on the run.

Meanwhile, in another similar case from the Goregaon area in Mumbai, where a 65-year-old man killed his wife by locking her inside an iron bed frame, she died due to suffocation. The accused, identified as Pratap Baskoti, fled from the spot. Police suspect a family dispute or property may have led to the crime, reported FPJ.

As per the FIR, on Sunday Baskoti handed house key over to his neighbour saying he and his wife were going to South Mumbai. When thy did not return for several days and a foul smell began emanating from the house, other neighbours grew suspicious.

On May 7, the neighbour attempted to contact the couple, but both their phone were switched off. The neighbour then informed Ragini’s nephew, Nitin Ambekar, who lives in Andheri (West). The neighbours told him that Baskoti had mentioned they were going to South Mumbai, but neither of them had returned since.

Concerned by the smell and lack of communication, the neighbours contacted the police. Officers arrived at the residence on May 7 and broke open the door, only to discover Ragini’s body inside the iron bed frame. The police have registered a murder case against Pratap Baskoti and launched a manhunt.