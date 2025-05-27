Thane: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed in Lightning Strike in Shahpur

A 51-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred in Chatu Budruk village in Shahpur on Monday afternoon, May 26, tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule said.

Sunanda Padwal was struck by lightning in the backyard of her house, and she was taken to the Thane Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered. A police official said this was the fourth death due to lightning this month.

Another rain-related incident took place on Monday in Mumbai, when a large tree fell on three youths at Ganesh Maidan in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, due to heavy rain and strong winds. One youth, 25-year-old Tejas Naidu, died in the incident, while the other two narrowly escaped, said a Mumbai Police official.