Thane: 60-Year-Old Businessman Cheated of Rs 4.5 Crore in GST Scam, Case Registered

In a fraud case, a 60-year-old businessman from Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 4.5 crore by a man who carried out transactions through his company and evaded payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), police said on Monday.

Police have registered a case against Salman under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336 (forgery), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, following a complaint. An official stated that Salman, posing as a potential buyer, acquired the complainant's company documents, GST number, and password in December 2024.

He then allegedly altered the GST login details, email ID, and mobile number associated with the GST account. Using falsified documents, Salman reportedly conducted Rs 25 crore in business transactions under the victim's company name, evading Rs 4.5 crore in GST. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.