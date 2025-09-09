Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-in-Law Injured as Part of Building Collapses in Mumbra

A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured after a portion of a building collapsed and fell on them while they were walking on a road in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Tuesday. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at 12.36 am in the D-wing building at Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar of Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. A portion of the parapet of a flat in a four-storey building suddenly fell down on the two who were walking along the road.

Earlier, in 2013 also a building collapsed in the Lucky Compound, killing 74 people. In the latest incident, a portion of the parapet at a flat on the top floor of the four-storey building, constructed about 25 years back, collapsed and fell on the two women who were walking along the road, he said.

One of them, identified as Ilma Zehra Jamali, suffered injuries, while her mother-in-law, Nahid Jainuddin Jamali was declared dead after being rushed to Bilal Hospital, the official said. Both were residents of Sana Tower in the same locality.