Thane ACB Arrests Municipal Clerk in Bhiwandi for Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe

In a major crackdown, the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Ajay Sitaram Gaikwad, a clerk at the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Gaikwad had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to transfer property tax records to the complainant's name, but was caught accepting half the amount in a trap set by the ACB.

The complainant had applied to the local ward office for the transfer of property tax records from his mother's name to his own. Upon receiving a demand for the bribe, he approached the ACB, leading to the arrest. The ACB then set up a trap and caught Gaikwad accepting the bribe money. Gaikwad was apprehended in Bhiwandi while accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000.

Investigations are ongoing. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption to their Thane office.