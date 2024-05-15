Thane ACB Arrests RTO Agent, Accomplice for Accepting Bribe to Pass Overloaded Vehicles

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane has nabbed an RTO agent and his associate for allegedly accepting a bribe from a complainant. The bribe was intended to ensure the smooth passage of three overloaded transport vehicles through checkpoints in Ratnagiri, Pen, Panvel, Kalyan, and the Special Squad. The ACB's investigation revealed that the accused demanded a substantial sum of Rs 41,700 from the complainant in exchange for facilitating the clearance of the overloaded vehicles.

The masterminds behind this audacious scheme have been identified as Ashraf Khan, an RTO agent, and Afran Khan, his accomplice. Exploiting their connections within the transport department, these unscrupulous individuals targeted unsuspecting transporters, holding their vehicles hostage until their outrageous demands were met.

The complainant was told to pay a whopping Rs 13,900 per vehicle to facilitate the passage of three overloaded trucks through various checkpoints. This translates to a hefty Rs 13,900 bribe per vehicle, highlighting the brazenness of the corruption.

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting an initial bribe installment of Rs. 3,200 on May 10, 2024. The police have registered a case at the Pen police station in Raigad against the accused RTO agent his accomplice and are conducting further inquiries into the matter. Authorities have reassured citizens of their commitment to cracking down on corrupt practices and maintaining transparency in public service dealings.

