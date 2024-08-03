Thane: ACB Nabs 2 Mira Bhayandar Health Officials for Accepting ₹4,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Thane has arrested two health department officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation for accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. The accused are identified as Nilesh Krushna Rathod, a 34-year-old multi-purpose health worker, and Dr. Beerappa Dudhbhate, a health officer, both employed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

According to the ACB report, the complainant was asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 by the accused in order to obtain a license to start a pathology business in Mira Road. The officials demanded the bribe to process the application and issue the license.

Following up on this complaint, a verification operation was conducted on 02/08/2024 by the Thane ACB. Rathod accepted the bribe of ₹4,000 from the complainant and handed it over to Dudhbhate. Both individuals were caught red-handed while exchanging the bribe.

The ACB has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

The ACB encourages citizens to report any demands for bribes or corrupt practices they encounter while dealing with public officials.