Thane Accident: 3 Youths Killed As Speeding Container Truck Hits Scooter on Mumbra Bypass

Thane Accident News: Three people died after a speeding container truck hit a scooter near the Gaondevi Temple on Mumbra Bypass Road on Monday, September 22, 2025. The accident occurred at around 3:01 p.m. According to the reports, the container truck, heading towards Shilphata, rammed into a two-wheeler from behind. All three riders suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Hasan Akram Shaikh (19), Mohiuddin Mohammad Khushishek (19) and Afzal Sakur Shaikh (22). All were residents of Gaondevi in Mumbra.

According to the reports, traffic police and fire brigade personnel reached the scene quickly. The container driver fled and is currently absconding. Police have registered a case and are coordinating with the traffic department for further investigation.