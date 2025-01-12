Thane Accident: 8 Injured After MSRTC Bus Hits Metro Train Pillar on Pankhanda Road Near Ovla

Eight passengers sustained minor injuries after an MSRTC bus hit a metro rail pillar in Thane, reported new the news agency PTI.

The incident took place at 6 am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment, the Kasarvadavali police station official told PTI.

"Driver Krishna Adsul (34) was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. The FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act was registered on the complaint of the MSRTC. He has not been arrested as yet," the official said.