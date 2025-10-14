Thane Accident: Engineer Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck in Traffic in Bhiwandi

A 29-year-old man died after a truck collided with his motorbike and the ambulance rushing him to the hospital got stuck in traffic in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred late Monday evening, October 13, at Nimbavli Naka in the Bhiwandi area.

The victim, identified as engineer Vinod Patil, who worked with a company in Vashind, was returning home to Kasheli village on his motorbike when a truck knocked him down. The victim fell and was crushed by the truck.

After being alerted, police reached the spot, pulled the victim from below the truck and rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance. But the ambulance got stuck midway in a heavy traffic jam on the Thane-Bhiwandi road, and the engineer died on the way.

The boy was later sent to the government hospital for a postmortem. A case was registered against the truck driver, who is at large, under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act.