Thane Accident: Height Barrier Falls on Moving Bike After Truck Collision; Rider Injured

A collision involving a truck and a height barrier occurred today at approximately 2:24 pm on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road near Aradhana Talkies, Naupada. The impact caused the height barrier to fall onto a moving bike, injuring its rider, Mr. Ambadas Jadhav.

City traffic police and disaster management personnel, along with Naupada ward committee's encroachment department staff, responded promptly to the scene. Mr. Jadhav, 31, a resident of Muraji Nagar, Powai, Mumbai, sustained minor injuries to his head and back in the incident. He was swiftly taken to Male Hospital, Hari Niwas Circle, Naupada, Thane, for medical treatment.

The truck driver, Mr. Vaibhav Babar, was apprehended by the traffic police and subsequently handed over to Naupada police custody. Currently, efforts are underway by the encroachment department staff to clear the fallen height barrier from the roadside.