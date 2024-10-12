Thane: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Murdered in Broad Daylight in Bhiwandi Over Passenger Dispute; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident in Bhiwandi, an auto-rickshaw driver was brutally murdered on Thursday in broad daylight over a passenger-related dispute. The victim, Dinesh Ganpat Bhoir (45) from Pimpalas village, was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon on his neck by a passenger on Pipeline Road near Ranjanoli Naka. The Kongaon Police have arrested the suspect, Azam Ismail Sheikh, in connection with this gruesome killing that stemmed from an argument four days prior at Mankoli Naka about passenger pickup.

The murder occurred when Sheikh, posing as a passenger, boarded Bhoir's auto-rickshaw and attacked him from behind. Following the incident, a case was registered at Kongaon Police Station based on the complaint filed by the deceased's son.

Senior Police Inspector Netaram Maske of Kongaon Police Station reported that the accused, Azam Ismail Sheikh, has been arrested and presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody. The victim's body was sent to Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family for last rites.