Thane BJP Leader Sanjay Wagule Demands Action against Individuals Accused of Embezzling Deposit Funds in Toilet Repair Project

Thane: A senior BJP leader has filed a complaint against siphoning off 5.1 lakh rupees in security deposit funds meant for a public toilet repair project. Sanjay Wagule, Thane city BJP president, filed a complaint with Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, alleging forgery and demanding strict action against the culprits.

The alleged embezzlement pertains to a 1.77 crore rupee contract awarded by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in 2017 for renovating toilets in the Vartaknagar ward. The contractor had deposited a 5.1 lakh rupee security deposit with the TMC, which is meant to be returned upon completion of the project.

Signatures of authorized officials including Junior Engineer Sudhir Sonavane, Deputy Engineer Shailendra Chari, and Executive Engineer Prakash Khadtare were forged to withdraw the deposit funds. The money, Wagule alleges, was then transferred to the contractor's account using forged receipts.

The complaint cites a May 12, 2023, complaint filed by the Indian Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that triggered an investigation by the TMC. The probe reportedly confirmed the use of forged signatures to release the deposit funds.

While the contractor has been served a show-cause notice, the three officials have been advised by the TMC's accounts and finance department to file a legal complaint. However, no concrete action has been taken five months after the investigation's findings, Wagule pointed out in his complaint.

Wagule has demanded that the TMC register a criminal case and blacklist the contractor involved. He emphasizes the need for swift action to deter such acts of corruption within the civic body.