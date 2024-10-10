Thane: Body of 10-Year-Old Boy Found in Dativali Lake in Diva, Probe On

In a deeply distressing incident, the lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy, identified as Kailas Sanjay Vishwakarma, was discovered in Dativali Lake, Diva (East) late last night. The boy was a resident of Sadguru Chawl, Shlok Nagar and his body was found floating in the lake at approximately 11:57 PM yesterday.

The discovery was reported to the Regional Disaster Management Control Room at 7:06 AM this morning. Upon receiving the alert, officers and staff from the Mumbra Police Station rushed to the site with an ambulance. With the support of local residents, the police successfully retrieved the body from the water.

Authorities have not yet released details about how the boy ended up in the lake, raising concerns of accidental drowning or foul play.

After retrieving the body, the Mumbra police immediately took custody of it. Following the recovery, the body was transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for for further medical examination, including an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At present, the police have launched a full investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragedy.