Thane Central Jail Launches Mobile Legal Aid Clinic to Improve Communication for Prisoners

A mobile legal aid clinic has been launched at Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, aimed at improving communication for prisoners with their families and legal representatives through an e-interview system, officials announced on Tuesday. The facility, which will be operated via a vehicle, was established by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in partnership with the social organization 'Dard Se Humdard Tak' and launched on Monday.

The initiative aims to tackle a pressing issue in the overcrowded prison system, where traditional interview methods frequently result in substantial delays for inmates wishing to communicate with their families and legal counsel, according to a release from the DLSA. However, despite the advantages of the new e-interview system, many prisoners and their families, especially those who are illiterate or not tech-savvy, encounter difficulties in utilizing these services, the release noted.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi Women Arrested by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for Illegal Entry.

The mobile legal aid clinic aims to bridge this gap by providing guidance and support to both prisoners and their relatives, it said. Legal experts from the social organisation will be available at the clinic two days a week, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, offering free legal services and assistance to those in need.

