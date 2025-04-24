Thane Civic Body Launches 3-Pronged Crackdown on Illegal Waste Dumping Across City

In response to growing public grievances over garbage, debris, and broken furniture dumped outside homes, shops, junctions, and roadsides, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a stringent three-pronged approach: providing alternative waste disposal systems, engaging with citizens, and enforcing penalties. The move comes after numerous spots across the city were found defaced by unsanitary waste, despite regular garbage collection. Civic chief Saurabh Rao has instructed his officials to implement this action plan immediately.

TMC has observed widespread dumping of leftover construction material, discarded furniture, mattresses, and other waste outside housing societies and on roadsides—creating an eyesore and hindering traffic. Even Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously raised concerns over such conditions and expressed displeasure at the persistent lack of cleanliness.

A high-level meeting was convened Wednesday evening at the commissioner’s office, attended by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Commissioners Manish Joshi, Shankar Patole, Dinesh Tayade, suburban engineer Sudhir Gaikwad, assistant commissioners, and executive engineers.

Commissioner Rao has directed assistant commissioners, executive engineers, and sanitation inspectors to identify frequent waste-dumping hotspots in their respective zones. These spots are to be provided with designated waste disposal alternatives. Simultaneously, local residents and shopkeepers must be engaged in awareness drives. If garbage or debris continues to be dumped, strict penalties will follow.

The civic body also plans to build a local network of cleanliness volunteers to act as community liaisons and help curb irresponsible dumping. “If awareness doesn’t work, fines will,” Rao emphasized.

Further, officers have been told to immediately report issues like water leakages, damaged roads, and tree branches obstructing streets to the relevant departments. Engineers have been assigned full responsibility for repairing broken footpaths, open manholes, and damaged road dividers.

Rao also introduced a new initiative: all zonal deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and executive engineers are to conduct bi-weekly morning rounds in their respective areas. During these inspections, they must engage with morning walkers and assess the state of cleanliness and debris disposal. This “Prabhat Mohim” (morning campaign) is to be institutionalized as a regular monitoring exercise.