Thane: Court Sends Auto-Rickshaw Driver Into Judicial Custody for Trying to Kidnap Teenage Girl

Shantinagar police have successfully arrested the rickshaw driver who tried to kidnap a minor school girl. The driver is identified as Asgar Ali Shabir Ali Sheikh. The police are still looking for his accomplice, reported Maharashtra Times. As per the report, the accused was presented in the court on July 14 and was sent to judicial custody. As per the report, the girl was leaving for school by rickshaw at 12 pm on Wednesday, July 9. An unidentified man was already sitting in the rickshaw. When they reached a water tanker near the school in Ramnagar, the student asked to stop the rickshaw. Despite the girl asking him to do so, he did not stop the vehicle. When the girl realised she was being kidnapped, she showed presence of mind and, in her defence, she attacked the driver with a compass she had in her school bag. She also hit his companion with it. After hitting them, she jumped out of the moving rickshaw.

After jumping out, she managed to reach school. When she met her parents, she shared the whole ordeal, and they filed a complaint with the police on July 11. Police filed a case under Sections 137 (2), 62 of the IPC against an unknown rickshaw driver and his accomplice. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, the police started searching for the rickshaw driver based on the description given by the student. As the matter was being probed seriously by the police, they managed to arrest the accused on July 13. When they checked the CCTV Footage of the area, it was confirmed that the driver was a resident of Fatimanagar and the police went there, laid a trap, and apprehended him.

The report stated that the police are investigating why the accused tried to kidnap the teenage girl.