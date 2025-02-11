Thane Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped by Friend in Bhiwandi; Friends Share Video on Social Media

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district. The Bhiwandi police on Sunday, February 9, arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, a police official told news agency PTI.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024. The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 64-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Bandra With Hands Tied, Throat Slashed.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media. The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade told to PTI, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12.