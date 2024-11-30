Thane Crime: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Masturbating and Flashing Women at Housing Society in Bhiwandi

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly flashing women in a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police on Friday, November 30, arrested the accused from the Gaibinagar locality of Bhiwandi town in connection with the incident that took place in October, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the accused has been booked under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 319 (house trespass and housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The official said the accused allegedly trespassed on the terrace of the housing society, where he flashed and masturbated. The matter came to light after the women recently checked the CCTV footage of the premises.