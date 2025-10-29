Thane Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Assaulted and Murdered on Farmland, One Detained

Thane: One man has been detained for allegedly rapping and murdering 65-year-old woman in Bhiwandi. According to PTI, this incident took place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Police recover woman’s body from Thane farm.

Police were alerted to the discovery of a senior citizen's body on her farm. Ganeshpuri police responded, sending the body for post-mortem. According to officials, theft was not the motive, as the woman was still wearing 5-6 tolas of gold jewellery around her neck.

Thane police have detained a suspect in connection with a rape and murder case. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Zalte confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

