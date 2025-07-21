Thane Crime: 70-Year-Old Man Falls Prey to Fake Digital Arrest Call, Loses Rs. 6.3 Lakh

Elderly man who is retired mill worker from Thane allegedly fell victim of digital arrest scam. Fraudsters posed as the Delhi crime branch officials and scam people specially elderly people. Scammer presented fake credit card name and gained trust off 70-year-old man and duped Rs.6.3 Lakh. After releasing the scam victim reported the case on cybercrime portal.

Cheating case has been registered under the BNS and impersonation. Scamsters are threatening of arrest and to avoid it they are extorting money.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Man Ends Life After Being Extorted by Cybercriminal Impersonating CBI Officer

In separate incident online matrimonial fraud, a young man from Dharangaon in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has allegedly duped several women by posing as a government officer. The accused, Ninad Vinay Kapure, created a fake profile on a matrimonial website, claiming to be a tehsildar or deputy tehsildar. Using a premium account, he targeted high-profile widows and divorcees, mostly working professionals, by gaining their trust under the pretext of marriage. Once contact was established, Kapure convinced the women to transfer large sums of money to him through emotional manipulation and false promises.

The accused went a step further by assuring the women and their families of government jobs, using his fake designation to make his claims appear credible. Reports state that one woman was cheated of ₹7 lakh in the name of marriage, while another was defrauded of ₹8 lakh after being promised a job for her daughter at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. Multiple complaints have now been filed against Kapure across different regions of Maharashtra. The victims recently approached Jalgaon’s District Superintendent of Police to report the matter in person.