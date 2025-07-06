Thane Crime: Body Of Unidentified Girl Found Dead Near Construction Site in Kasarvadavali

The body of an unidentified minor girl was discovered near a construction site in Thane's Kasarvadavali area on Saturday afternoon, prompting police to register a case of murder and begin a detailed investigation. According to officials, locals spotted the girl’s body lying near a roadside adjacent to a construction site and immediately alerted authorities. A hood was found tightly wrapped around her neck, suggesting strangulation.

The deceased, believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, was around four feet tall, dressed in a green salwar-kurta, and wore bangles on her wrists. Her body has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. To establish her identity, police have circulated photographs of the girl across law enforcement agencies. A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-inspector Tushar Mane from the Thane Crime Branch is leading the investigation. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the girl's identity or the circumstances leading to the crime to come forward.