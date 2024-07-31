Thane Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind Fake Railway Job Scam; 14 Youths Duped of Rs 13.95 Lakh

The Crime Branch Unit-1 of Thane Police has apprehended a serial fraudster who swindled over Rs. 13.95 lakh from at least 14 educated unemployed youth across Thane and Palghar districts. The accused, identified as Lalit Shivnath Shakti, 24, had been operating an elaborate scam promising lucrative jobs in Indian Railways. Using multiple fake identities, he exploited social media platforms to lure victims with counterfeit job advertisements, forged appointment letters, and fabricated recruitment forms.

The case came to light when a complaint was registered at Thane Nagar Police Station (Crime Reg. No. 687/2024) under sections 319(2), 318(4), 335, 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 316(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Acting on credible intelligence, the Crime Branch set up a trap at Thane Railway Station, where Shakti was expected to meet another potential victim. Upon apprehension, skilled interrogation revealed his true identity and the extent of his fraudulent activities.

Shakti's modus operandi was particularly cunning. He created fake Facebook accounts to post seemingly legitimate job advertisements for various positions in Indian Railways. Shakti, age 24, residing at Rambai Ambedkar Nagar, Ulhasnagar, Thane, was using aliases such as Mohit D'Souza, Karan Arora, and Karan Jadhav to lure victims.

“Using different aliases and mobile numbers, the accused would contact educated unemployed individuals, collecting their personal documents and substantial cash payments under the guise of securing them coveted government jobs. To make his scheme appear authentic, Shakti provided victims with counterfeit Indian Railway forms and fake appointment letters,” Shivraj Patil, DCP crime said in a press conference.

After receiving payments, the fraudster would become unreachable by switching off his mobile phone, leaving the deceived candidates with no means of contact. A search of Shakti's residence in Ulhasnagar uncovered a trove of documents belonging to job applicants, further corroborating the charges against him. Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil led the arrest team, which included several other officers from the Crime Branch.