Thane: Crime Branch Busts Fake Currency Racket, Seizes ₹45.5 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit-2 of Bhiwandi, Thane, has seized counterfeit Indian currency worth ₹45.5 lakh—consisting entirely of fake ₹500 notes—and arrested six individuals involved in printing and circulating the fake notes. DCP Amar Singh Jadhav told LokmatTimes.com that the racket, which used a laptop, printer, bond paper, and cutters to replicate genuine currency, was busted following a tip-off received by Senior Inspector Janardan Sonawane, leading to a meticulously planned raid near Café Maqdoomiya in Avachitpada, Bhiwandi.

On May 3, 2025, the team detained three suspects—Suraj Tanaji Shende, Bharat Walku Sase, and Swanil Jagdish Patil—at 9:16 PM and recovered ₹30 lakh worth of fake ₹500 notes from them, packed into 60 bundles. Based on their interrogation, three more accused—Ramdas Shalik Dalvi, Vijay Sudam Karnekar alias Vicky, and Shekhar Ramdas Batin—were arrested on May 5. A follow-up raid led to the recovery of printing equipment, bond papers, a cutting machine, and an additional ₹15.5 lakh in counterfeit notes from Dalvi’s possession.





The case has been registered at Shantinagar Police Station under BNS Sections 178(1), 180, and 3(5). Investigations are ongoing to trace more individuals involved in the fake currency network.

This successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, DCP Amar Singh Jadhav, and ACP Shekhar Bagde, and executed by a dedicated team from Unit-2 led by Sr. PI Janardan Sonawane, PSI Dhanraj Kedar, and other officers.