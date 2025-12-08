Thane Crime: Couple and Accomplice Arrested for Rs 70 Lakh Cheating Case

Thane: Case has been registered against couple and another person for cheating a jeweller of Rs 70 lakhs. Accused allegedly gained trust by making timely payments on earlier purchases. Manpada police reported that in October, the suspects purchased approximately Rs 70 lakh worth of gold ornaments from a jeweller in three transactions.

They initially pledged to pay later but failed to do so, and subsequently, they allegedly verbally abused and threatened the jeweller when pressed for payment. On December 5, police filed a case against three individuals following a complaint from a jeweler.

According PTI report, the charges, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, include cheating (section 318(4)), dishonest misappropriation of property (section 314), intentional insult (section 352), criminal intimidation (section 351(2)), and acting with common intention (section 3(5)), according to an official.

A shocking cyber fraud case has surfaced from Ulhasnagar Camp No. 1, where a retired elderly woman was allegedly cheated of ₹60.20 lakh under the pretext of a “digital arrest.” The fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp between November 17 and 29, 2025, posing as police officials. They shared fake police identification cards, court summons, and documents bearing the names of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate, and Reserve Bank of India. The gang members identified themselves as Riya Sharma, Pradeep Jaiswal, Vishwas Patil, and another unknown person to gain her trust.

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Nationwide Digital Arrest Cases to Be Transferred to CBI

Using fake government documents and threats of digital arrest, the scammers convinced the woman, Vidya Parasram Ramani, to transfer money from multiple bank accounts for so-called verification. Frightened by the threats, she sent a total of ₹60.20 lakh to the accused. Once she realised she had been deceived, she approached Ulhasnagar Police Station and registered a complaint. An FIR has been lodged, and police inspector Laxman Kamble is leading the investigation. A case has been registered against four accused, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.