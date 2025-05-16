Thane Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl in Titwala; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

A horrifying incident has sexual assault has came to light where an mentally challenged minor girl became a victim of rape. The incident took place on Wednesday, when an 30-year-old accused Sunil Pawar took advantage of the victim being alone and raped in Titwala are of Thane. After the victim went home, she narrated the entire incident to her mother. She immediately reached the police station and registered a case against the accused.

Following a complaint, police promptly arrested the accused and produced him in court, where he was remanded to two-day police custody, according to lokmat.com. Titwala Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Suresh Kadam stated an FIR was filed based on the victim's complaint, leading to the arrest.

The accused was then presented before the special POCSO court in Kalyan and remanded for further interrogation, with police continuing their investigation.