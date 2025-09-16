Thane Crime: Man Thrashed by Mob in Kalyan After Objecting to Drunk Man Urinating in Public

Kalyan: A group of people allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old man for stopping drunk man from urinating in public. Victim identified as Kaustubh Mahendra Yerpude sustained serious injuries in this attack as one of the attacker hit him on head with beer bottle causing heavy bleeding. According to Loksatta reports, this disturbing incident took place near Murbad road near Kalyan, around 10:30 pm on Friday near Mhaskar Hospital Chowk. Victim works in insurance company in Mumbai and was returning from work on his two wheeler with his friend. When their bike got stalled near wine shop near Bhagwan Medical they pushed it to a repair shop.

Sweating and exhausted, Kaustubh stepped into a dark corner near Rohit Wine Shop when they saw a 35-year-old drunk man urinating in public. Frustrated, Kaustubh questioned the man’s behaviour, the man became aggressive and slapped him. Following the slap argument broke out individual left shortly after, only to return with around 15 men, some reportedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A group verbally abused and then physically assaulted Kaustubh, with one attacker smashing a beer bottle on his head. Despite his attempts to defend himself, Kaustubh was overpowered. The attackers then fled. The incident has sparked concern among residents, who are urging the Mahatma Phule Police to promptly review CCTV footage, identify, and arrest the perpetrators.