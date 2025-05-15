Thane Crime: Two Policemen Suspended for Demanding Ransom by Threatening of Arrest in Ulhasnagar

Two policemen from the Ulhasnagar police station have been suspended following allegations of extortion and threatening to arrest a citizen unless a ransom of Rs 20,000 was paid. The incident occurred on April 23 and 24, and has drawn criticism of the police department’s conduct. The two officers, identified as Jadhav and Chavan, allegedly detained and threatened the citizen in a case during those dates. They demanded Rs 20,000 in exchange for not arresting him.

When the victim filed a complaint, the arrogance of the officers became apparent. The complainant also submitted evidence to the police regarding the extortion attempt. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. In court proceedings, the officers falsely claimed that the complainant was not present. Mr. Gore stated that disciplinary action has been taken against the two policemen for their misconduct.

Investigation Finds Officers Guilty

Under the orders of the Thane Police Commissioner and guidance of Joint Police Commissioner Thane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore led a preliminary investigation. The inquiry found both officers guilty of misconduct during duty, resulting in their suspension on Wednesday. This case has revealed a troubling side of police behavior. Reliable police sources indicate that steps are being taken to register a formal case against the accused officers following the investigation.

Further investigation continues under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gore. Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane of Ulhasnagar Police Station declined to comment on the matter, citing a meeting with the Police Commissioner.