Thane Crime: Woman Laborer Murdered for ₹40,000 In Kalwa; Three Arrested Including Minor

Vishwajeet Rajendraprasad Singh (30) and Devraj Madan Kumar have been arrested in connection with the murder of Shantabai Chavan (40), a daily wage laborer from Kalwa. Kalwa police informed about the arrests on Wednesday, stating that a third accused, a minor (17), has also been apprehended and sent to a Children's Observation Home in Bhiwandi. Police Inspector Anil Gaikwad stated that the accused confessed to stealing some jewelry and five thousand rupees from the deceased woman.

Accused Tracked to Bihar

After questioning local rickshaw drivers and hotel owners, it was determined that there were three suspects involved in the crime. Upon receiving information that the accused had fled to another state, police teams were dispatched to Khagadia district in Bihar. Vishwajeet Singh, Devraj Kumar, and the 17-year-old minor were successfully apprehended by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Pimpal's team.

Vishwajeet and Devraj were arrested on June 19 and were remanded to police custody until July 1 by the court. They confessed to murdering Shantabai for valuables worth ₹35,000 (jewelry) and ₹5,000 in cash, totaling ₹40,000. They lured the woman to the Seema Heights building in Kalwa under the pretext of work and killed her there. A country-made pistol and three live cartridges have also been recovered from the accused.