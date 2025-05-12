Thane Crime: Woman Tortured for 15 Days, Drugged and Gang-Raped In Kalyan

In a deeply disturbing incident from Kalyan taluka, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly held captive for over 10 to 15 days in the ruins of the NRC company premises and drugged with substances like MD powder before being gang-raped multiple times. According to her family, the abuse continued later for 2–3 days at a Kalyan guesthouse. Despite approaching the Titwala police station, the victim’s grandmother faced two days of inaction, prompting her to contact social activist Rani Kapote, who then led the charge for justice.

On May 5, Kapote accompanied the survivor and her family to the office of the Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural. Kapote while speaking to LokmatTimes.com claimed that the SP was not present and they met the Additional SP and demanded immediate registration of FIRs, legal action against the accused, and a full-fledged investigation into the drug trafficking racket allegedly operating in Kalyan and Dombivli. They also demanded accountability from the administration for how such heinous crimes were allowed to occur on government and abandoned properties like NRC and the guesthouse.

Kapote and the victim’s family also insisted that the NRC ruins and other similar abandoned sites be shut down and secured to ensure public safety. She called on the administration to trace the origin of the drugs being used and destroy the supply networks.

In response, the Additional SP ordered Senior PI Kadam of Kalyan Taluka Police Station to act swiftly. Kapote warned that if no strict action is taken, a mass agitation will be launched by locals to rid Kalyan-Dombivli of narcotics and ensure women's safety.

Rani Kapote also demanded that the Balyani, Baneli areas and nearby Titwala zones be brought under the jurisdiction of DCP Zone 3 and that a new police station be sanctioned for the region. She emphasized the urgent need to address growing criminal activities in areas like Irani Wasti and Balyani, Baneli where the distance from Titwala police station makes late-night access difficult for women.

Kapote concluded her appeal by urging the government to act decisively to protect the “daughters and sisters of Maharashtra” and restore a safe environment in Kalyan.