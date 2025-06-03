Thane Crime: Youth Killed in Cricket Fight at Wagle Estate; Accused Flees Scene

Shivam Karotiya (20, resident of Wagle Estate, Thane) succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the right side of his back by a group following an argument over a cricket match. Shivam died before receiving treatment for his severe injuries. A case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident, and police are searching for the accused, said Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gawari of Wagle Estate Police Station on Monday. The incident occurred on June 2nd, around 5 PM, near Dnyansadhana College in Sathewadi, Wagle Estate. Bhavesh Karotiya (16) was playing cricket on the road in front of the college with other local boys and Ravi. An argument erupted between Bhavesh and Ravi Sharma (19), a young man from Sathewadi, over the game. Ravi also assaulted Bhavesh.

Following this initial dispute, Bhavesh, urged by his family, agreed to resolve the matter. However, after the dispute was seemingly settled, another argument broke out in front of the college between Bhavesh's two brothers, Sahil and Shivam, and Ravi Sharma's friend, Tanish Hemendra Singh (all residents of Sathewadi, Thane). This argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Tanish stabbed Shivam in the right side of his back with a knife. Severely injured, Shivam was immediately admitted to the District Government Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was transferred to Mahavir Jain Hospital in Hajuri for further treatment. However, Shivam died around 6:40 PM during treatment. Police stated that they are actively searching for the absconding accused.



