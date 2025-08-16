Thane Dahi Handi 2025: Konkan Nagar Govinda Pathak Creates World Record, Wins Rs 25 Lakh (Watch Video)

Amid heavy rainfall in the Konkan Nagar Govinda team from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area set a world record in Thane by building as many as 10 layers of human pyramid for Dahi Handi. The feat achieved at the Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi even organised by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The group also won the huge prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik louds the group in a social media post and said that his son Purvesh’s dream has come true. "Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi – A World Record Dahi Handi! At the Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan organized 'Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi, World Record Dahi Handi,' the Kokan Nagar Govinda Pathak created history by forming a 10-tier human pyramid, setting a world record," he added.

Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi Creates History

— Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) August 16, 2025

"Today, my son Purvesh’s dream has come true and that brings me immense joy. A prize of ₹25 lakh was announced for this team and this salute given through the human tower is a proud moment for the entire nation," he further wrote on X.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Kochrekar, a member of the Jogeshwari Govinda team, said, “We were confident that this year we would achieve 10 layers. Last year, in 2022, we had set a world record with nine layers. This time, we had 550 Govindas in our team and trained for two months. From the first day, we practised for 10 layers. Our coach, Vivek Kochrekar, told us to achieve it without injuries.”

Earlier in a tweet, Sarnaik while sharing pictures from the event, wrote, "At the "Sanskruti's Dahihandi, World Record Dahihandi" festival organized by Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan, the Kokan Nagar Govinda Pathak and Aryans Govinda Pathak formed nine-tier human pyramids to pay tribute."

Meanwhile, after Konkan Nagar’s record feat, the Aryan Govinda team saluted the Sanskruti Dahi Handi with a nine-layer pyramid. This year’s celebrations also carried social messages, with Operation Sindoor raising awareness, and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the film Sholay, showcased through a themed replica at the venue.