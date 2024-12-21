Thane: Doctor Sentenced to Three Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Molesting Female MBBS Trainees

In a significant ruling, Dr. Shaileshwar Natarajan (63), a former professor and head of the surgery department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, Thane, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting female MBBS trainees during their internship in 2014. The accused exploited his position to harass and behave inappropriately with the trainees, leading to the registration of a case at Kalwa police station under IPC Sections 354(A) and 509.

The investigation, led by then-Police Inspector Muralidhar Karkar and his team, compiled strong evidence against Natarajan. Based on the evidence, a chargesheet was filed in court. During the trial, Judge Mohini Nanavare of Thane’s 4th court found the accused guilty under IPC Sections 354(A) and 509, sentencing him to three years of rigorous imprisonment, an additional one year of simple imprisonment under Section 509, and a fine of ₹50,000.

Prosecutor Leena Pednekar, along with the investigating team, played a pivotal role in ensuring justice. Their diligent efforts have been widely praised both within the police department and by the general public, marking a victory in the fight against workplace harassment.