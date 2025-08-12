Thane Double Murder :BJP Youth Wing Leader and Associate Murdered in Bhiwandi; Family Suspects Business Rivalry

A BJP youth wing leader in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra’s Thane district, and his associate were brutally murdered by a group of four to five men on Monday night, the police reported. The victims have been identified as Prafful Tangdi, 42, the BJP Yuva Morcha district deputy chairman, and his associate Tejas Tangdi, 22. The incident occurred at Khardi village.

Prafful Tangdi had previously been the target of an attack a year ago, from which he managed to survive.

According to the police, the murders seem to stem from a business dispute, based on initial information from the family. Harshavardhan Barve, Police Inspector at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station, stated that the incident took place around 11 PM when Prafful and two associates were at their office, JDT Enterprises. Suddenly, four to five men armed with choppers entered the office and began attacking Prafful and Tejas. Another employee also sustained serious injuries in the attack. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they were declared dead.

A murder case has been registered, and the police are actively searching for the assailants. Prafful’s family has expressed suspicion about some of his business associates being involved in the crime. Police sources said they have obtained CCTV footage from the area, which shows some of the accused. Once the suspects are apprehended, authorities hope to gain more clarity on the motive behind the murder.

Following the incident, Prafful Tangdi’s family has refused to accept the body, insisting they will do so only when all the accused are arrested. The family has named 11 individuals in their complaint, and a case has been filed against them at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station.

This incident has a troubling backstory. Three years ago, Prafful Tangdi was also attacked with the intent to kill, but the family claims that the police failed to take appropriate action at the time. This has led to questions being raised about the police’s handling of both cases.