Thane: Elderly Man Declared Dead by Hospital Found Alive Before Funeral in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Maharashtra (June 14, 2025): A private hospital in Ulhasnagar came under scrutiny after a man declared dead was later found alive just before his funeral. According to family members, 70-year-old Abhiman Tayade, a cancer patient undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital, was brought home 15 days ago due to deteriorating health. On Saturday morning, he became unconscious. The family rushed him in an auto-rickshaw to Shivneri Hospital for treatment.

Dr Prabhu Ahuja, head of the hospital, reportedly examined Tayade in the rickshaw outside the hospital around 8:30 a.m. and declared him dead. The family alleged that a death certificate was also issued on the spot.

Tayade’s body was taken home where the family began preparing for the funeral. To their shock, Tayade started showing signs of movement. The family rushed him to Criticare Hospital in Camp No. 3, where doctors began immediate treatment. Tayade reportedly regained consciousness and later had a meal with his relatives.

The incident sparked outrage among the family, who expressed anger at Shivneri Hospital’s handling of the situation.

Dr Ahuja later admitted that the decision to issue the death certificate without shifting the patient to a hospital with a ventilator was a mistake. “Tayade was brought to us in an unconscious state. I examined him in the rickshaw and advised the family to shift him to a ventilator-equipped hospital. Later, when they asked for a death certificate, I issued it based on their request and trust. This was my grave mistake,” he said