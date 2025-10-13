Thane Factory Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at SKI Plastics in Asangaon (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory in the Asangaon area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday, October 13. The blaze erupted in the company named SKI Plastics situated in Shahapur tehsil. Multiple fire bridges along with water tankers are at the spot struggling to douse the raging blaze.

Chaos in the area as the blaze is continues to spread near factories. A video shows a huge cloud of black smoke blowing out from the gulf factory and visible from several kilometres.

Visuals From Shahapur Factory Fire

Shahapur, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at SKI Plastics in Asangaon, Shahapur tehsil. Firefighting efforts involve multiple fire trucks and private tankers. Officials from revenue and police departments are on-site pic.twitter.com/mSEtWHww03 — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2025

The fire broke at around 10 am on Monday. There were no reports of casualties in the incident. Teams from multiple fire stations immediately rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway. Initially, four, along with 10 water tankers, were deployed at the scene.

Due to the presence of large quantities of plastic materials fire is taking time to be completely extinguished. Due to plastic being burned emit thick smoke and a foul smell spread in the area. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and officials are investigating whether a short circuit or overheating of machinery could have been the trigger.

Local police and disaster management teams cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, and workers and residents in the vicinity were evacuated.