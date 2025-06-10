Thane: Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers at Badlapur Station While Trying to Board Local Train Amid Rush (Watch Video)

Thane, Maharashtra (June 10, 2025): A violent fight between two passengers broke out at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday morning during peak hours. The incident reportedly happened while the two men were trying to board a local train. The altercation was captured on video by bystanders. The clip is now circulating on social media and has raised fresh concerns about commuter safety on crowded platforms.

The station was crowded as usual with passengers rushing to board the train. Some were running to catch the local while others stood waiting on the platform. As the train arrived at Badlapur station, two men got into an argument while trying to enter the coach. Within moments, the verbal dispute escalated into a violent fight, according to the regional media reports. The video shows other passengers on the platform trying to separate the two men. Despite their efforts, the fight continued near the stationary train. Some commuters attempted to get on the train while others stood by and watched the scuffle.

The clash has sparked renewed discussion on the issue of safety for daily commuters, especially after recent deaths involving passengers falling from overcrowded locals.