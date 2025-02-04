Thane: Fight Erupts at Kopri Ground as Players Clash with Bats and Stumps During Cricket Match; Video Surfaces

A violent clash erupted between two teams over a minor dispute during a cricket match at the Kopri ground in Thane. The tournament, organized by the Siddhesh Abhange Foundation, is being held at the venue from February 2 to February 5.

The clash started due to a disagreement over a decision made during the match. The situation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation between the players and organizers. It reportedly worsened when Yuva Sena organizer Siddhesh Abhange tried to intervene and resolve the issue but was pushed around in the process. Videos showing players fighting with bats and stumps have gone viral on social media, with some spectators also getting involved in the brawl.

According to reports from Loksatta.com, complaints have been filed by cricket players against organizer Siddhesh Abhange and six to seven others involved in the incident. Authorities are investigating the matter.