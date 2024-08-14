Thane: Fire at Electric RMU Near Teen hath Naka, Mental Hospital Road, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in an electric Ring Main Unit (RMU) of Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company) near Tip-Top Plaza Hotel, opposite Dhanalaxmi Residency on Mental Hospital Road, Teen hath Naka, Thane (West) at approximately 6:35 AM today. The incident was promptly reported to the Disaster Management Cell by a Mahavitaran employee.

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The response included personnel from Mahavitaran, the Disaster Management Cell with one pickup vehicle, and the Fire Department with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle.

A fire broke out in an electric Ring Main Unit (RMU) of Mahavitaran near Tip-Top Plaza Hotel, Mental Hospital Road, Thane at 6:35 AM today. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire in the electric power distribution system is yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/nA5BPidw7H — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) August 14, 2024

The blaze was successfully extinguished. Authorities have confirmed that the situation is now under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire in the electric power distribution system is yet to be determined.