Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Power Loom Factory in Khoni Village; Firefighter Injured

Maharashtra: Major fire broke out at power loom factory in Khoni village, Siddharth Nagar in Thane on on Wednesday, December 24, 2025 morning. Officials stated that, blaze escalated after cylinder explosion. According to ANI reports in this fire accident one fire fighter sustained injuries.

Fire officials report that the fire is now under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. More details about the incident will be released as they become available.

Earlier a fire broke out during a victory procession in Jejuri town of Pune district on Sunday (December 21). The incident took place near the arch of Jejuri fort during the throwing of bhandara. Panic spread in the area after a sudden flare up. According to preliminary information the fire started when bhandara fell on burning camphor. The flames spread quickly during the celebration.

Also Read: Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Thermocol Warehouse in Kadodara, Nearby Shops Affected (Watch Video)

Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Ghadge were seriously injured in the incident. Both suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. At least 18 people were injured in the fire. The injured included party workers and local residents. There was chaos at the spot for some time after the incident. Local residents police and fire brigade teams reached the site and began rescue work. The fire was later brought under control.